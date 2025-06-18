SoFi Technologies Stock Is Surging Wednesday: What's Going On?

Shares of SoFi Technologies Inc SOFI are rallying on Wednesday amid overall market strength. The financial technology company has been on an upward trajectory in recent weeks, fueled by a combination of strong company guidance and potentially a favorable macroeconomic environment.

What To Know: Earlier in June, SoFi’s management, speaking at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference, reiterated ambitious growth targets, projecting over $3 billion in adjusted net revenue by 2025 and long-term annual revenue growth exceeding 25% through 2026.

Chief Financial Officer Chris Lapointe highlighted robust growth in loan originations and a substantial increase in deposits to $27 billion. This fundamental strength has been complemented by bullish technical indicators.

Additionally, the Federal Reserve announced on Wednesday that it would hold interest rates steady. While the Fed’s updated economic projections indicated slightly slower growth and higher inflation forecasts for 2025, the median preference among policymakers still points to two potential rate cuts in the coming year.

This signal of a less aggressive monetary policy stance has been broadly welcomed by the market Wednesday afternoon.

Adding to the positive news flow, a Reuters reports cited President Donald Trump’s crypto advisor, David Sacks, suggesting that the stablecoin bill could increase demand for U.S. dollars, a development that could benefit a federally regulated bank like SoFi.

Price Action: SOFI shares are surging 5.37% to $15.21 Wednesday afternoon. The session’s trading volume of 58.56 million shares was trading just under its 100-day average volume of 61.09 million shares.

