U.S. President Donald Trump has dismissed French President Emmanuel Macron‘s assertion that he left the G7 Summit for a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, hinting at a more significant reason for his return to Washington.

What Happened: Trump took to Truth Social on Monday to clarify his abrupt departure from the G7 Summit in Canada. He refuted Macron’s claim that he was returning to Washington to negotiate a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. “He has no idea why I am now on my way to Washington, but it certainly has nothing to do with a Cease Fire. Much bigger than that,” Trump wrote.

Trump’s post comes amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, with the conflict between Israel and Iran entering its fifth day. Trump had previously urged citizens of Tehran, Iran’s capital, to evacuate immediately, indicating a potential U.S. involvement in the conflict.

Meanwhile, President Trump, while on Air Force One returning from the G-7 summit, told reporters he is seeking "a real end" to Iran's nuclear issue, with Tehran giving it up "entirely," rather than merely agreeing to a ceasefire with Israel, reported CBS News

“I didn’t say I was looking for a ceasefire,” Trump clarified to the reporters.

Why It Matters: Trump’s post and his call for evacuation in Tehran have led to a spike in bets on a U.S. strike against Iran on cryptocurrency betting platforms.

Meanwhile, Iran is considering exiting the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty amid the escalating tensions with Israel. This move comes as accusations regarding Iran’s nuclear ambitions intensify.

Trump’s post suggests that his return to Washington might be related to these escalating tensions, but the exact reason remains unclear. “Stay Tuned!” he concluded his post.

