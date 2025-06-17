June 17, 2025 2:10 PM 1 min read

What's Going On With Digital Turbine Shares Today?

Zinger Key Points

Shares of Digital Turbine Inc. APPS are trading higher Tuesday after the company posted better-than-expected its fourth-quarter financial results.

What To Know: The mobile advertising platform reported earnings of 10 cents per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 4 cents. Revenue for the period was $119.15 million, surpassing the forecast of $116.64 million and marking an increase from $112.22 million in the same quarter last year.

Profit margins improved notably and adjusted EBITDA grew 66% year-over-year in the quarter.

Looking ahead, Digital Turbine provided fiscal year 2026 revenue guidance between $515 million and $525 million, generally in line with market expectations. Analysts and investors are likely to watch how sustainable the company's demand trends are in a competitive digital ad landscape.

APPS Price Action: Digital Turbine shares were up 51.6% at $7.29 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

