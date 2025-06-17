Tesla Stock Slides Amid Broad Renewable Energy Sell-Off: What's Going On?

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower during Tuesday’s session amid a broader market downturn in renewable energy stocks. The sell-off appears to be triggered by proposed changes to U.S. tax incentives.

What To Know: The U.S. Senate Finance Committee’s draft tax bill calls for a complete phase-out of solar and wind energy tax credits by 2028, accelerating the rollback of incentives established under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

This legislative proposal could impact Tesla’s energy division, which includes solar panels and its Powerwall and Megapack battery storage solutions. While Tesla’s primary business is electric vehicles, its energy generation and storage segment is a growing part of its revenue.

The elimination of federal investment tax credits (ITC) for solar and energy storage systems, potentially effective January 1, 2026, could significantly curb demand for Tesla’s solar and battery products in the U.S.

Furthermore, recent legislative efforts by House Republicans in May to eliminate the $7,500 new-vehicle EV tax credit, effective December 31, 2025, also cast a shadow over Tesla’s core automotive business.

Although some analysts suggest Tesla’s sales may be less impacted due to brand loyalty and its prior exhaustion of certain credit allocations, the removal of such incentives could still dampen overall EV demand and disadvantage Tesla compared to competitors who may still qualify for some credits in 2026.

This double-whammy of reduced incentives across both its energy and automotive sectors presents a challenging policy landscape for the company.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Tesla stock is down 3.81% to $316.57 amid selling pressure evident throughout Tuesday’s session. The session volume reached 66.976M shares at 2:45pm EDT, notably lower than the average 100-day volume of 125.970M.

Image courtesy of Tesla