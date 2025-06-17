PureCycle Technologies (PCT) Stock Soars On $300M Raise & Global Expansion

PureCycle Technologies Inc PCT shares are trading higher by 23.1% at $14.61 Tuesday morning following a strategic announcement poised to accelerate the company’s global footprint.

Investors are reacting positively to the company’s plan to achieve one billion pounds of installed recycling capacity by 2030 across the United States, Europe and Asia.

What To Know: PureCycle Technologies says this plan includes a $300 million capital raise, with binding agreements executed with new and existing investors, including names like Duquesne Family Office LLC and Samlyn Capital. This capital infusion directly supports PureCycle’s growth initiatives.

Adding to the positive momentum, PureCycle has announced a new partnership with IRPC Public Company Limited, Southeast Asia’s petrochemical leader, to construct a 130-million-pound polypropylene recycling facility in Thailand.

This facility, leveraging IRPC’s existing infrastructure, is expected to commence construction in the latter half of 2025 and become operational by mid-2027. Further expansion includes a 130-million-pound line in Antwerp, projected for 2028, and a larger Gen 2 line in Augusta, Georgia, expected to be operational by 2029.

Key Stats: The company’s trading volume today stands at 4.5 million shares early Tuesday, significantly higher than its 100-day average volume of 2.915 million shares. Short interest in the stock remains high, with 48.812 million shares short, representing 45.47% of the float, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, PCT has a 52-week high of $15.58 and a 52-week low of $4.50.