ViaSat To Tackle Debt With $568 Million Ligado Settlement, Stocks Soars

ViaSat, Inc. VSAT saw its stock climb on Friday after announcing that its subsidiary, Inmarsat Global Ltd., reached a binding settlement agreement with Ligado Networks and AST & Science LLC concerning Ligado's proposed restructuring.

Under the terms of the agreement, ViaSat expects to receive a total of $568 million in fiscal year 2026 from Ligado.

The company said the funds will primarily go toward reducing near-term debt and improving its long-term capital structure.

Also Read: Unusual Machines Acquires Rotor Lab To Strengthen Drone Supply Chain

The payment schedule, pending approval by the Bankruptcy Court, includes several components.

Ligado is expected to resume quarterly payments of approximately $16 million to Inmarsat beginning September 30, 2025, with a 3% annual increase through 2107.

Additionally, two large lump sum payments are scheduled: $420 million on October 31, 2025, and $100 million on March 31, 2026.

The combined payments are expected to total $568 million by the end of March 2026.

The agreement also includes an immediate stay and future dismissal of Ligado's lawsuit against Inmarsat, conditional on the settlement's terms.

Today's Best Finance Deals

ViaSat confirmed that its global mobile satellite services remain fully operational and unaffected by the legal settlement.

The company emphasized its ongoing dedication to interference-free operations and innovation in satellite communications, especially in multi-orbit MSS technologies.

Mark Dankberg, Chairman and CEO of ViaSat, stated, "We are pleased that our patient and disciplined approach to Ligado's bankruptcy paid off, resulting in a positive outcome for Viasat and our employees, customers, and shareholders."

He added that the financial benefits support the original goals of acquiring Inmarsat and help reinforce ViaSat's long-term growth strategy.

Dankberg also reaffirmed the company's efforts to build an open-architecture MSS framework, working with MSSA and other partners to foster new-generation satellite solutions.

According to Benzinga Pro, VSAT stock has lost over 8% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Procure Space ETF UFO.

Price Action: VSAT shares are trading higher by 13.1% to $12.89 at last check Friday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image Via Shutterstock