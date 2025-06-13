What's Going On With JetBlue Airways Stock Today?

JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU shares were trading lower in the premarket session on Friday.

In fact, most shares of airline stocks are trading lower following Israel’s strikes on Iran, which have raised fuel prices and clouded the travel demand outlook.

The recent crash of an Air India flight, AI171, could also be pressuring the sector. On Thursday, the flight, which was taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, met with a tragic fate.

Despite the market winds, JetBlue Airways has launched a new daily nonstop route connecting New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport to San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

This marks JetBlue’s first foray into the Honduran market and further expands the airline’s reach in Latin America and the Caribbean, a region that now accounts for more than one-third of its total capacity.

According to Benzinga Pro, JBLU stock has lost over 14% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Themes Airlines ETF AIRL.

The new route strengthens JetBlue’s mission to grow its Visiting Friends and Relatives network and improve connectivity in high-demand Central American corridors.

San Pedro Sula, a key economic and cultural center in northern Honduras, is now directly linked to New York via JetBlue’s daily flights.

Operated with Airbus SE EADSY A320 aircraft, the route offers travelers easier access to regional attractions such as the Bay Islands, Roatán, and the historic Copán ruins.

JetBlue said it is the only U.S. carrier offering daily nonstop service between JFK and San Pedro Sula.

JetBlue also confirmed that it is offering limited one-way fares for $119, available exclusively through its official website.

Customers booking on jetblue.com can also take advantage of benefits like access to all fare classes, 2x TrueBlue points, Points Pooling, and upgrade options to Even More space.

Passengers on the new route can expect JetBlue’s signature in-flight experience, including complimentary snacks and drinks, free high-speed Fly-Fi, individual seatback entertainment as well as spacious economy seating.

With the addition of San Pedro Sula, JetBlue is on track to reach over 40 international destinations by the end of 2025.

Price Action: JBLU shares are trading lower by 4.01% to $4.560 at last check Friday.

