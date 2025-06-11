Lockheed Martin Stock Slides Wednesday: What's Going On?

Zinger Key Points
- The Air Force requests 24 F-35 jets for fiscal-year 2026, down from a previously forecasted 48.
- The Pentagon’s proposed budget includes $3.5 billion for the Air Force’s F-35 purchase and $531 million for advance procurement.
- Get access to the leaderboards pointing to tomorrow’s biggest stock movers.
Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT shares are trading lower Wednesday after the company after the Pentagon reportedly reduced its Air Force F-35 fighter jet request from 48 to 24 aircraft.
What To Know: The Air Force's latest budget request to Congress includes just 24 F-35 jets for fiscal-year 2026, down from the 48 initially projected, according to Bloomberg. The change was detailed in a procurement document sent to Capitol Hill this week and marks a significant reduction in the service's request for Lockheed Martin's flagship aircraft.
The Air Force is the largest customer for the F-35 program, and the proposed cut reflects an effort to scale back projected defense spending.
The Pentagon is also requesting fewer F-35s for the Navy and Marine Corps compared to current-year funding levels. The Navy is seeking $1.95 billion for 12 carrier variants, down from 17, while the Marines would receive $1.78 billion for 11 jets, two fewer than this year.
The full F-35 budget request remains subject to change as it moves through Congress.
Related Link: Oklo Stock Is Hitting New Highs Wednesday: What’s Powering The Move?
LMT Price Action: At the time of writing, Lockheed shares are trading 4.68% lower at $454.57, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Image via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.