Houston American Energy (HUSA) Stock Surges Over 125% Amid Middle East Tensions

Houston American Energy Corporation HUSA has become the top trending stock on StockTwits Friday morning, as shares in the oil and gas exploration company are skyrocketing.

What To Know: HUSA stock is sharply higher Friday amid reports of escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, a common catalyst for volatility and upward price movement in the energy sector.

Companies involved in oil and gas exploration and production, like Houston American Energy, often see significant gains when the stability of global oil supply is perceived to be at risk.

The stock’s rally is marked by exceptionally high trading volume, indicating a massive influx of traders and investors into the name. This heightened interest is fueling significant price swings for the small-cap energy firm.

The sharp upward movement has captured the attention of the retail trading community, propelling it to the top of social media discussions.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Houston American Energy shares are trading at $16.21, up approximately 127% at the time of writing. Trading volume exploded to nearly 4.8 million shares, dwarfing its 100-day average volume of roughly 146,000 shares.

Notably, the stock also carries a high short interest of over 28% of the float, suggesting that a short squeeze may be contributing to the magnitude of the rally.

How To Buy HUSA Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share – or fractional share – of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in Houston American Energy’s case, it is in the Energy sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, HUSA has a 52-week high of $32.00 and a 52-week low of $3.85.

