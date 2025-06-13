Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Slump In The Aftermath Of Israel-Iran Tensions

Cryptocurrency markets traded lower early Friday as rising geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran rattled investor sentiment. Bitcoin broke below key support levels, but accumulation continues, with wallets adding BTC during the dip.

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Bitcoin BTC/USD $104,708.95 -2.4% Ethereum ETH/USD $2,524.73 -8% Solana SOL/USD $144.27 -9.2% XRP XRP/USD $2.13 -4.6% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1741 -7.5% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001169 -7.4%

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows that Bitcoin and Ethereum’s large transaction volume decreased 16% and 6.6%, respectively. However, daily active addresses witnessed an increase of 3.8% and 1.4% each in a single day.

Coinglass data shows 248,509 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours with the total liquidations at $1.16 billion.

SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $164.6 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs while Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $112.4 million.

CryptoQuant founder and CEO Ki Young Ju noted that Bitcoin long term holders have added 881,578 BTC over the past 30 days.

Trader Notes: Degen Hardy noted that Bitcoin has retraced into a macro range between $101,000–$110,000, with potential long entry zones at $96,000 and $91,000–$92,000. He advises traders to remain patient as the market develops.

Michael van de Poppe commented that Ethereum’s drop was sharper than expected, but the strategy remains unchanged: buy the dip. He sees the move as temporary and believes the same approach applies to Bitcoin.

Crypto Daily Trade Signals flagged the continued legal overhang from the Ripple vs. SEC case as a drag on XRP. Despite recent partial wins, the unresolved litigation adds uncertainty, especially for U.S. traders, but the long-term outlook remains positive if Ripple expands its global remittance footprint.

On Solana, Andrew Griffiths pointed out a pullback to the $144–$145 demand zone, a structurally important level. He set a stop-loss at $139.20, with potential upside targets at $160.65, $168.22, and $179.32, assuming buyers regain control.

Trader Tardigrade highlighted a Rate of Change (ROC) breakout on Dogecoin, comparable to the setup seen ahead of its 2021 bull run. He suggests DOGE may be poised for another strong upward move.

Photo: Shutterstock