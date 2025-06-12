NVIDIA Stock Is Rising Thursday: What's Going On?

NVIDIA Corp NVDA is deepening its roots in the healthcare sector, on Thursday announcing new partnerships aimed at revolutionizing drug discovery and development.

What To Know: CEO Jensen Huang earlier revealed collaborations with weight-loss drug maker Novo Nordisk and life sciences firm IQVIA. The partnerships will leverage NVIDIA's BioNeMo, Omniverse and other AI platforms to create advanced models and “orchestrator agents” that accelerate complex research and clinical workflows, reducing timelines from weeks to days.

This move is part of a broader strategy highlighted at GTC Paris, where the company emphasized its push into sovereign AI and robotics. Analysts from JPMorgan reiterated an Overweight rating, citing the massive opportunity in sovereign nations building out their own AI infrastructure, an incremental market on top of existing cloud demand.

Huang also commented on the competitive landscape, noting that while Nvidia is a generation ahead, continued U.S. restrictions could bolster competitors like Huawei in China. He identified robotics and autonomous vehicles as the defining industries for the coming decade.

NVDA Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Thursday’s strategic announcements are being cheered by investors. Shares of Nvidia closed Thursday afternoon at $145 a share, a gain of 1.52%. The stock has shown strong momentum over the past month, rising 17.80%.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, NVDA has a 52-week high of $153.13 and a 52-week low of $86.63.