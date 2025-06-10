June 10, 2025 4:30 PM 2 min read

GameStop Q1 Earnings: Revenue Misses Despite Collectibles Growth, EPS Beats, Retailer Adds 4,710 Bitcoin

by Adam Eckert Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

GameStop Corp GME reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 after the market close on Tuesday. Here’s a rundown of the video game retailer’s report.

Q1 Earnings: GameStop reported first-quarter revenue of $732.4 million, missing analyst estimates of $754.24 million. The company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of 17 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of four cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Total revenue was down about 17% on a year-over-year basis. Here’s a breakdown of revenue by category:

  • Hardware and Accessories revenue: $345.3 million
  • Software revenue: $175.6 million
  • Collectibles revenue: $211.5 million

Collectibles revenue was the only segment that experienced growth on a year-over-year basis.

GameStop ended the period with approximately $6.4 billion in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities.

In the company’s fourth-quarter earnings release, GameStop announced that its board unanimously approved an update to its investment strategy to add Bitcoin BTC/USD as a treasury reserve asset. Subsequent to the quarter’s end, the company said it purchased 4,710 Bitcoin between May 3 and June 10 using cash.

GameStop did not schedule a conference call to discuss its quarterly results. The company has not held a call with investors and analysts in several quarters.

GME Price Action: GameStop shares were down approximately 3% year-to-date heading into Tuesday’s print. The stock was down 5.80% in after-hours, trading at $28.40 at the time of publication Tuesday, per Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Jillian Cain Photography/Shutterstock.

GME Logo
GMEGameStop Corp
$28.50-6.07%

Overview
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$109709.03-0.54%
