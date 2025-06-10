Rocket Lab USA Inc RKLB is blasting off, with its stock price soaring 530.92% in the past year and 35.32% in the last month, hitting $29.64.

As a key player in small satellite launches, Rocket Lab is capitalizing on the feud between President Donald Trump and SpaceX's Elon Musk, positioning it as a prime alternative for space contracts.

But with technicals flashing hot, can this rocket keep climbing, or is it time for re-entry?

RKLB Price Performance: A Stellar Run

RKLB's stock has been a cosmic winner, up 15.26% year-to-date and 35.32% in the past month alone. Its $13.28 billion market cap reflects investor frenzy, fueled by a 65-launch track record and new defense contracts.

The Trump-Musk spat, sparked by Musk's tax bill critique and Trump's threat to cut SpaceX's $22- billion government contracts, has sent RKLB surging 8–9% in days, as X posts call it the "#1 beneficiary." Investors see Rocket Lab's Electron and upcoming Neutron rockets as viable alternatives to SpaceX's Falcon 9, especially for Pentagon and NASA missions.

RKLB Technicals: Bullish Signals With Caution

Rocket Lab's chart is screaming bullish. The stock trades above its eight-day simple moving average (SMA, $27.58), 20-day SMA ($26.53), 50-day SMA ($22.82) and the 200-day SMA ($19.38), all signaling bullish momentum driving the stock.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD, 1.59) confirms momentum, with the MACD line above the signal line, suggesting sustained upward pressure. However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI, 62.64) is nearing overbought territory, hinting at slight selling pressure.

Cantor Fitzgerald's $35 price target (18% upside) and Roth Capital's $35 align with the bullish sentiment, though a dip to $25 support could offer a safer entry. Additionally, Wall Street chatter warns of volatility if SpaceX's contracts hold firm.

Investor's Play

RKLB's price surge makes it a speculative darling. Technicals scream bullish, but an RSI nearing 70 suggests caution.

Grab dips near $25 for a ride, or wait for a cooler RSI to avoid a stall. Rocket Lab's no SpaceX, but it's got fuel for now.

