IBM Stock Gains On Breakthrough Quantum Computing Roadmap

IBM Common Stock IBM saw its shares rise Tuesday after the company unveiled an ambitious roadmap to build the world’s first large-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computer by 2029. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The stock's positive momentum followed the announcement of the “IBM Quantum Starling,” a system projected to be 20,000 times more powerful than today’s most advanced quantum computers.

“IBM is charting the next frontier in quantum computing,” said Arvind Krishna, IBM Chairman and CEO. He stated the company’s expertise is paving the way for a machine that will “solve real-world challenges and unlock immense possibilities.”

Read Also: Goldman Sachs Stays Bullish On Apple Despite Post-WWDC25 Stock Dip, Sees 25% Upside

The company detailed its path in new research, highlighting a breakthrough in error-correction codes that makes the architecture more efficient and viable. This leap is critical for developing practical quantum applications in fields like materials discovery, drug development, and complex optimization.

The roadmap includes several new processors leading up to Starling’s 2029 debut.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, IBM stock was trading at $274.18, up 0.77% Tuesday morning. Today’s gains pushed the stock toward the top of its 52-week range of $166.81 to $277.47, reflecting investor optimism in IBM’s long-term technological strategy.

Read Also: Plug Power Stock Continues To Surge: What’s Going On?

How To Buy IBM Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for IBM – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

In the case of IBM, which is trading at $274.18 as of publishing time, $100 would buy you 0.36 shares of stock.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, IBM has a 52-week high of $277.00 and a 52-week low of $166.81.

Image: Shutterstock