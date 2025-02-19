Microsoft Joins Quantum Computing Battle with Majorana 1, Challenging Google, Nvidia's Advances

On Wednesday, Microsoft Corp MSFT launched Majorana 1, making its quantum chip debut powered by a new Topological Core architecture that it expects to realize quantum computers capable of solving meaningful, industrial-scale problems in years.

The chip leverages topoconductor, a material which can observe and control Majorana particles to produce more reliable and scalable qubits, which are the building blocks for quantum computers.

Topoconductors and Microsoft’s new type of chip offer a path to developing quantum systems that can scale to a million qubits and tackle the most complex industrial and societal problems.

This new architecture offers a clear path to fit a million qubits on a single chip that can fit in the palm of one’s hand, delivering solutions like breaking down microplastics into harmless byproducts or inventing self-healing materials for construction, manufacturing, or healthcare.

The topoconductor, or topological superconductor, is a unique material category that can create a topological state that can produce a more stable qubit that is fast, small, and digitally controlled.

The topoconductor required developing an entirely new materials stack made of indium arsenide and aluminum, much of which Microsoft designed and fabricated atom by atom.

Microsoft aimed to coax new quantum particles called Majoranas into existence and take advantage of their unique properties to reach the next horizon of quantum computing.

The world’s first Topological Core, powering the Majorana 1, is reliable by design. It incorporates error resistance at the hardware level, making it more stable.

The Microsoft team’s new measurement approach enables qubits to be controlled digitally.

Microsoft has placed eight topological qubits on a chip designed to scale to one million.

That approach led the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to include Microsoft in a program to evaluate innovative quantum computing technologies.

In addition to making its quantum hardware, Microsoft has partnered with Quantinuum and Atom Computing to reach scientific and engineering breakthroughs with today’s qubits.

Now, Azure Quantum offers a suite of integrated solutions that allow customers to leverage these leading AI, high-performance computing, and quantum platforms in Azure to advance scientific discovery.

Last December, Alphabet Inc’s GOOG GOOGL Google announced its quantum chip Willow. The company said Willow could reduce errors exponentially as it scaled up using more qubits.

In November, Nvidia Corp NVDA tapped Quantum AI to drive the development of next-generation quantum computing devices to reduce week-long processes and advance quantum hardware innovation.

Google looks to introduce commercial quantum computing applications within the next five years, challenging Nvidia chief Jensen Huang’s 20-year prediction.

