ChargePoint (CHPT) Stock Plunges After Disappointing Q1 Revenue And Weak Outlook

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings Inc CHPT tumbled 22.7% to $0.67 on Thursday following the release of its fiscal first-quarter 2026 earnings, which missed Wall Street expectations and revealed a continued decline in hardware sales.

What To Know: The EV charging company reported a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share, in line with analyst estimates. However, revenue fell short at $97.6 million, down 9% year-over-year and below the $100.5 million consensus.

Networked charging system revenue dropped 20% to $52.1 million, though subscription revenue rose 14% to $38 million, helping improve gross margins to 29% (GAAP), up from 22% a year ago.

Read Also: Tesla Stock Slumps Amid Political Turmoil: What’s Going On?

CEO Rick Wilmer highlighted improvements in gross margins and operating efficiencies, along with new partnerships, including one with Eaton, and innovative product rollouts aimed at future growth.

Despite these efforts, the company forecast second-quarter revenue between $90 million and $100 million, significantly below the $108 million analyst estimate.

ChargePoint ended the quarter with $196.3 million in cash and no debt maturities until 2028, but investors reacted sharply to the slowdown in growth and weak outlook, driving the stock sharply lower.

Read Also: MongoDB Stock Is Moving Higher Thursday: What’s Going On?

How To Buy CHPT Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for ChargePoint – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

In the case of ChargePoint, which is trading at $0.69 as of publishing time, $100 would buy you 144.93 shares of stock.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, CHPT has a 52-week high of $2.44 and a 52-week low of $0.51.

Image: Shutterstock