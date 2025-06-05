MongoDB Stock Is Moving Higher Thursday: What's Going On?

Zinger Key Points
- MongoDB reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings on Wednesday after the market closed.
- The company posted sales of $549.01 million, beating the consensus estimate of $528.22 million.
MongoDB, Inc. MDB shares are moving higher Thursday. The company reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings on Wednesday after the market closed.
What To Know: MongoDB reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.00, beating the consensus estimate of 66 cents. In addition, the company posted sales of $549.01 million, beating the consensus estimate of $528.22 million, and representing a 22% year-over-year climb.
The company broke down revenue further, stating subscription revenue was $531.5 million, a 22% year-over-year increase, and services revenue was $17.5 million, a 28% year-over-year rise.
MongoDB also announced an additional $800 million share repurchase authorization. This brings the company’s total buyback authorization to $1 billion.
Outlook: The company sees second-quarter adjusted earnings per share from 62 cents to 66 cents, versus the consensus estimate of 59 cents. Furthermore, the company expects sales from $548 million to $553 million, versus the consensus estimate of $549.76 million.
MongoDB now anticipates fiscal-year adjusted earnings per share from $2.94 to $3.12, versus the consensus estimate of $2.60. It previously saw adjusted earnings per share from $2.44 to $2.62.
Analyst Changes: Following the earnings report, multiple analysts issued price target adjustments.
- Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained an Overweight rating on MongoDB and raised the price target from $200 to $275.
- Rosenblatt analyst Blair Abernethy maintained a Buy rating on MongoDB and lowered the price target from $305 to $290.
- Guggenheim analyst Howard Ma maintained a Buy rating on MongoDB and raised the price target from $235 to $260.
- Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Thomas Blakey maintained an Overweight rating on MongoDB and raised the price target from $252 to $271.
- UBS analyst Karl Keirstead maintained a Neutral rating on MongoDB and raised the price target from $213 to $240.
MDB Price Action: At the time of writing, MongoDB stock is trading 15.8% higher at $231.32, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
