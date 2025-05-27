Bitcoin Whale In Stormy Waters, Down $55 Million From All-Time High In 4 Days

Pseudonymous crypto trader James Wynn, a prominent whale on the Hyperliquid exchange, experienced an $80 million swing in his Bitcoin BTC/USD long position over the past week.

The Hyperliquid dashboard reveals Wynn's latest position, valued at $558.3 million for an unrealized profit of $2.3 million.

The trader previously alternated between long and short positions on Bitcoin, losing more than $14 million as the apex crypto briefly dipped below the $109,000 mark in early Tuesday trading.

"Just now, $BTC dropped below $108,300 — once again targeting James Wynn's position," Lookonchain reported, noting Wynn closed part of his long, incurring a $4.75 million loss in that transaction alone, contributing to the day's total deficit.

Wynn's total account value on Hyperliquid stood at $18,405,566.93, with a perpetual futures equity of $18,405,335.36 and a spot balance of $223,157.0148.

His margin usage was at 75.84%, with $13,955,174.89 committed and $256,110.92 in funding costs.

The dashboard's position distribution graph illustrates the rapid swing, peaking at a $5 million profit around 10:00 AM before plunging to a $15 million loss by 6:00 PM.

Wynn pushed back against Lookonchain's reporting, claiming misrepresentation.

"What you're saying, incorrect information like this is opening you up to a lawsuit, making fake claims like this that are not true," he posted on X, accusing the firm of recent inaccuracies.

In total, the trader has gone from a peak account profit of $66 million on May 23 to $11 million at the time of writing, losing $55 million in paper gains in four days.

