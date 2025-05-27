NVIDIA, AMD Shares Climb As Tariff Delay Boosts Tech Sector: What's Going On?

Shares of NVIDIA Corp NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD surged Tuesday following President Donald Trump's decision to postpone sweeping tariffs on European Union imports. The move sparked a sharp rebound in U.S. markets, with the Nasdaq jumping nearly 2.4% and tech stocks leading the rally.

What To Know: President Donald Trump had threatened to impose 50% tariffs on EU goods beginning June 1, but delayed the action to July 9, signaling openness to further negotiations. The reprieve alleviated investor fears of escalating trade tensions, driving gains across major indexes and particularly benefiting the technology sector.

Read Also: Tesla Stock Rises As Elon Musk Pledges Renewed Focus On Company: What’s Going On?

Nvidia rose 2.9% on the news, while AMD also gained 3.8%, buoyed by improved market sentiment and sector momentum. Investors are optimistic ahead of Nvidia's first-quarter earnings report due Wednesday, which is expected to show earnings per share of $0.88 and revenue topping $43 billion.

The tariff delay comes at a critical time, as markets recently struggled with economic headwinds, including a U.S. credit rating downgrade and rising Treasury yields. With geopolitical tensions easing, at least temporarily, and key earnings on deck, tech stocks like Nvidia and AMD were poised to benefit Tuesday from renewed investor confidence.

Investors can gain exposure to AMD and NVDA by investing in the VanEck Semiconductor ETF SMH.

How To Buy NVDA, AMD Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share — or fractional share — of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in these two stock cases, it is in the Information Technology sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, AMD has a 52-week high of $187.28 and a 52-week low of $76.48; Nvidia has a 52-week high of $153.13 and a 52-week low of $86.63, as of publication on Tuesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

• Trump's Tariffs May Trigger An Inflation Shock – But Not A Lasting One, Goldman Sachs Says

Photo: Shutterstock