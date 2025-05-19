Palantir (PLTR) Stock Is Up 39% Over The Past Month: What's Going On?

Here's what's sparking increased attention for Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR shares on Monday as the stock trades near its all-time high.

What To Know: Last week, news broke regarding the Saudi Crown Prince’s aspirations for substantial investment opportunities, ranging from $600 billion to $1 trillion, hinting at extensive development projects in the region.

Concurrently, former President Donald Trump voiced his support for stability and economic expansion in the Middle East, potentially creating avenues for U.S. technology firms like Palantir.

These ambitious Saudi investment plans could translate to heightened demand for Palantir’s advanced data analytics capabilities in large-scale regional initiatives.

Moreover, increased geopolitical cooperation and stabilization efforts often lead to a greater reliance on data-driven insights, which could further benefit Palantir’s growth trajectory.

What Else: Adding to the positive momentum, Palantir recently reported robust first-quarter earnings, surpassing analyst expectations with revenue reaching $883.86 million. The company also raised its full-year guidance for key metrics, including revenue and free cash flow.

CEO Alex Karp highlighted a significant shift in software adoption and an impressive 83% Rule of 40 score. Palantir now anticipates full-year revenue in the range of $3.89 billion to $3.90 billion, exceeding prior forecasts.

Palantir’s business model revolves around two primary platforms: Gotham, catering to government clients with a focus on national security and intelligence, and Foundry, designed for commercial enterprises to integrate and analyze vast datasets for operational improvements and strategic decision-making.

Both platforms leverage sophisticated artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to provide actionable insights.

Price Action: Palantir shares are trading lower by 2.1% to $126.80 Monday afternoon. Over the past week, PLTR stock has risen by 5.3% to $126.28, contributing to a 39% gain over the past month.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, PLTR has a 52-week high of $133.49 and a 52-week low of $20.63.