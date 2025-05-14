Tesla Stock Continues To Climb: What's Going On?

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by more than 4% on Wednesday, extending its recent rally to approximately 24% over the past week and about 37% over the past month.

The surge follows easing U.S.-China trade tensions and renewed investor optimism around Tesla's robotaxi rollout and next-generation vehicle production.

What To Know: Tesla is reportedly preparing to resume shipping components from China to the U.S. for its upcoming Cybercab and Semi models after the Trump administration rolled back tariffs.

The truce, announced Monday, enables Tesla to restart production plans that had stalled due to 145% import duties. Trial production of the Cybercab is expected to begin in Texas by October, with the Semi set to be built in Nevada.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives has named Tesla a “huge beneficiary” of the U.S.-China de-escalation, adding that Musk’s renewed focus, after months in a controversial White House role, marks a “pivotal moment” for the company.

Ives on Wednesday also pointed to the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum in Riyadh, calling it a “bullish eye-opener” for investors in U.S. tech stocks, including Tesla.

“The AI Revolution is coming to the Saudi Kingdom and Riyadh will be a major buyer of AI chips, software, autonomous/robotics, datacenters over the next decade,” Ives said in an X post.

What Else: Meanwhile, Tesla faces federal scrutiny ahead of its planned June robotaxi launch in Austin. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is seeking details on how Tesla's autonomous vehicles will operate in low-visibility conditions like fog and rain — issues linked to past accidents. Despite this, CEO Elon Musk remains confident, projecting "millions of robotaxis" nationwide by year-end.

The Cybercab and robotaxi initiatives have been central to Tesla's growth narrative, especially as the company rebounds from a weak first quarter.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, TSLA has a 52-week high of $488.54 and a 52-week low of $157.40. Tesla shares were up 4.07% at $347.66 at the time of publication Wednesday.