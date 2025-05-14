Tesla Inc. TSLA is reportedly preparing to restart the shipping of components from China to the U.S. for the production of its Cybercab and Semi trucks. This move follows a recent truce over tariffs between the U.S. and China.

What Happened: The tariff truce, announced on Monday, has led to a rollback of most tariffs and countermeasures, enabling Tesla to proceed with its production plans.

Previously, Tesla had put on hold its plans to ship components from China after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed a 145% tariff on Chinese goods, a move that threatened to disrupt Tesla’s production plans for these eagerly awaited models, reported Reuters.

Tesla did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

However, a source told the publication that the situation remains fluid given the Trump administration's unpredictability. The Elon Musk-led company plans to begin trial production of the two models in October, with the goal of starting mass production by 2026. The Cybercab will be produced in Texas, while the Semi will be built in Nevada. The company is also pursuing approval to launch a robotaxi service utilizing a fleet of Cybercabs.

Why It Matters: The tariff truce comes as a relief for Tesla, which had been grappling with production challenges due to the high tariffs imposed by the Trump administration. In April, the 145% tariffs posed significant hurdles to Tesla’s production plans for the Cybercab.

Trump's tariffs, intended to support U.S. manufacturing, ended up negatively impacting his political ally, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has consistently advocated for free trade and opposed tariffs. In the earnings call, Tesla CFO Vaibhav Taneja said tariffs are hindering capital investments, as the company relies on equipment imports—especially from China—to expand U.S. production lines

Meanwhile, Tesla’s ambitions to launch a robotaxi service had hit a snag earlier this month when the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office refused the company’s attempt to trademark the term “Robotaxi”.

Tesla stock climbed 4.93% to close at $334.07 on Tuesday, as per data from Benzinga Pro. On a year-to-date basis, the stock slumped 11.92%.

Image via Shutterstock

