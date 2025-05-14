Oklo Stock Jumps On New CTO, Improved Q1 And Nuclear Plant Progress

Oklo Inc OKLO shares are trading higher by 18% to $37.80 during Wednesday's session following a series of strategic and financial updates.

What To Know: The advanced nuclear technology firm late Tuesday announced the appointment of industry veteran Pat Schweiger as its new Chief Technology Officer.

Schweiger, who brings over four decades of experience in fission and fusion systems, previously held senior roles at TerraPower and Commonwealth Fusion Systems.

The company also reported narrowing its first-quarter loss to 7 cents per share, a marked improvement from a 34 cent per share loss the same period last year.

Operating losses for the quarter totaled $17.9 million, primarily driven by payroll and professional fees, with Oklo ending the quarter with $90.08 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities.

Additionally, Oklo announced it is nearing a key regulatory milestone with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission for its fuel fabrication facility and has completed borehole drilling at its Idaho site, where the first Aurora Powerhouse is planned. The plant is expected to begin operations in late 2027 or early 2028.

How To Buy OKLO Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Oklo – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

In the case of Oklo, which is trading at $37.80 as of publishing time, $100 would buy you 2.65 shares of stock.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, OKLO has a 52-week high of $59.14 and a 52-week low of $5.35.