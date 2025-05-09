What's Going On With NIO Stock Today?

Zinger Key Points
- NIO starts pre-orders for refreshed ES6, EC6, ET5 models on May 10.
- April vehicle deliveries jumped 53% year-over-year to 23,900 units.
- Don’t miss this list of 3 high-yield stocks—including one delivering over 10%—built for income in today’s chaotic market.
NIO Inc. NIO shares saw modest gains on Friday. The electric vehicle maker reportedly revealed plans to refresh several of its key models.
The company confirmed it will begin accepting pre-orders on Saturday, May 10, for updated versions of its ES6 SUV, EC6 coupe SUV, and its ET5 and ET5 Touring sedans, reports CnEV Post.
The report adds that NIO noted that showroom displays of the revamped ES6 and EC6 will be available across China starting May 10.
The EV firm reported 23,900 vehicle deliveries in April, marking a 53% jump year-over-year.
Also Read: These EV Makers Could Shine If Musk Leaves Tesla
Of those, 19,269 came from its flagship NIO brand, while 4,400 units were attributed to its family-focused line Onvo, and the remaining deliveries were early orders for its newest premium sub-brand, Firefly, officially launched in late April.
Last month, NIO’s Onvo unit made waves at the 2025 Shanghai Auto Show by unveiling its new large SUV, the L90.
The vehicle stands out with its spacious design, stretching over 5.1 meters in length and exceeding 3.1 meters in wheelbase. It targets families and comfort-focused buyers.
To date, as of April 30, 2025, NIO has delivered 737,558 vehicles cumulatively, demonstrating steady expansion across its growing brand portfolio.
According to Benzinga Pro, NIO stock has lost over 25% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF PGJ.
Price Action: NIO shares are trading higher by 0.88% to $4.005 at last check Friday.
Read Next:
- Cathie Wood Says AI Will ‘Disrupt The Traditional World Order’ And Replace Search Engines Like Google
Photo: Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.