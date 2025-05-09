What's Going On With NIO Stock Today?

NIO Inc. NIO shares saw modest gains on Friday. The electric vehicle maker reportedly revealed plans to refresh several of its key models.

The company confirmed it will begin accepting pre-orders on Saturday, May 10, for updated versions of its ES6 SUV, EC6 coupe SUV, and its ET5 and ET5 Touring sedans, reports CnEV Post.

The report adds that NIO noted that showroom displays of the revamped ES6 and EC6 will be available across China starting May 10.

The EV firm reported 23,900 vehicle deliveries in April, marking a 53% jump year-over-year.

Of those, 19,269 came from its flagship NIO brand, while 4,400 units were attributed to its family-focused line Onvo, and the remaining deliveries were early orders for its newest premium sub-brand, Firefly, officially launched in late April.

Last month, NIO’s Onvo unit made waves at the 2025 Shanghai Auto Show by unveiling its new large SUV, the L90.

The vehicle stands out with its spacious design, stretching over 5.1 meters in length and exceeding 3.1 meters in wheelbase. It targets families and comfort-focused buyers.

To date, as of April 30, 2025, NIO has delivered 737,558 vehicles cumulatively, demonstrating steady expansion across its growing brand portfolio.

According to Benzinga Pro, NIO stock has lost over 25% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF PGJ.

Price Action: NIO shares are trading higher by 0.88% to $4.005 at last check Friday.

