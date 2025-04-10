April 10, 2025 6:29 PM 2 min read

CBOE Loses Its Edge? Analyst Downgrades Stock On Valuation Worries, Volume Slowdown

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points

BofA Securities analyst Craig Siegenthaler downgraded Cboe Global Markets Inc. CBOE from Buy to Neutral, lowering the price target to $227 from $260.

The analyst noted that while the broader diversified financials sector has declined 10% year-to-date amid the growing tariff dispute, CBOE Global Markets has stood out by delivering a 5% return —outperforming its peers by about 15%.

This strong performance, according to Siegenthaler, is largely attributed to CBOE’s defensive business model, which tends to benefit during periods of heightened market volatility and increased trading volumes.

However, despite the solid year-to-date gains, the analyst expressed caution going forward.

Also Read: Versace Goes Prada: Capri’s Big Exit Sparks Fashion Power Shift

The stock's recent outperformance has led to a “higher relative valuation” compared to peers.

Siegenthaler pointed out that CBOE’s next 12 months, or NTM price-to-earnings ratio, has increased by 2% so far this year, while the average PE multiple for the broader diversified financials sector has dropped by 13%. As a result, CBOE now appears about 15% more expensive compared to its peers on a relative valuation basis.

The analyst also pointed to potential deceleration in trading volumes during the second half of 2025, which could weigh on future performance.

Siegenthaler writes that the first half of 2025 will likely mark the cyclical peak for exchange volumes, with a significant decline expected in the second half.

The analyst projects a 6% drop in volumes from the first to the second half of the year, and only a 7% year-over-year increase in total options volume for 2H25.

The analyst is especially concerned about the retail trading segment, where participation may fall due to poor investor performance so far this year.

Siegenthaler lowered earnings estimates for the second half of 2025 and the following years.

The new projections are $4.60 for the second half of 2025, $9.89 for 2026, and $11.37 for 2027 — down from previous estimates of $5.07, $11.16, and $12.99, respectively.

CBOE Price Action: CBOE shares closed Thursday up 2.05% to $210.02.

Read Next:

CBOE Logo
CBOECboe Global Markets Inc
$210.022.05%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
81.52
Growth
75.05
Quality
85.66
Value
17.47
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Got Questions? Ask
Which financial stocks might follow CBOE's trend?
How will trading volume declines affect exchanges?
Could retail trading platforms face challenges?
Which diversified financials could outperform CBOE?
What impact will market volatility have on trading firms?
Are there emerging markets set to benefit from CBOE's slowdown?
How might options trading volumes affect market dynamics?
What defensive stocks could investors consider next?
Which investment strategies are best for a volatile market?
How will analyst downgrades impact market sentiment?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Posted In:
NewsOptionsMarketsAnalyst RatingsMoversTrading IdeasGeneralBriefsExpert Ideas

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved