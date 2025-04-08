Palo Alto Networks Crosses $1.5 Billion In Google Cloud Marketplace Sales, Driven By AI

Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW shares briefly popped in Tuesday’s after-hours session after the company announced it crossed $1.5 billion in sales on the Google Cloud Marketplace.

What Happened: After the market close on Tuesday, Palo Alto announced it had surpassed $1.5 billion in cumulative sales through Alphabet Inc’s GOOGGOOGL Google Cloud Marketplace as of April.

The cybersecurity company said the sales milestone highlights its commitment to helping organizations use artificial intelligence to more securely accelerate cloud and AI adoption.

“With Google Cloud, we combine their AI/ML capabilities with Palo Alto Networks industry-leading security platforms to provide a comprehensive suite of AI-driven security offerings,” said Kristy Friedrichs, chief partnerships officer at Palo Alto Networks.

“This deep collaboration helps customers achieve their AI and digital innovation objectives while mitigating associated risks. Surpassing $1.5 billion in sales on Google Cloud Marketplace signifies the demand for innovative security solutions as organizations prioritize cloud-first strategies.”

Related Link: Nvidia, Apple Top ‘Names To Own’: Cybersecurity Stocks To Outperform, Tech Analyst Dan Ives Says

Palo Alto also announced that it was recognized with five 2025 Google Cloud Partner of the Year awards spanning AI technology, AI security, security infrastructure protection, security marketplace solutions and technology marketplace solutions.

Multiple analysts have weighed in on Palo Alto in recent weeks. Rosenblatt maintained a Buy rating and price target of $235, Truist Securities maintained a Buy rating and lowered the price target to $205, and Stephens & Co initiated coverage with an Equal-Weight rating and set a price target of $205.

PANW Price Action: Palo Alto shares jumped above the $157 level in after-hours trading Tuesday before pulling back. The cybersecurity stock was hovering around $152.53 at publication time, according to Benzinga Pro.



Read Next:

• Markets Reverse Gains As Trump’s 104% China Tariff Announcement Rattles Wall Street

Photo: Shutterstock.