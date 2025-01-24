What's Going On With NVIDIA Stock Friday?

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are moving lower on Friday following soft guidance from Texas Instruments, Inc. TXN.

What To Know: Texas Instruments expects 2025 fiscal-year first-quarter revenue between $3.74 billion and $4.06 billion, versus analysts estimate of $4.15 billion. The company also anticipates earnings per share in the range of $0.94 to $1.16, below the $1.37 consensus estimate.

Furthermore, Texas Instruments expects an effective tax rate of 12% for the 2025 fiscal-year.

NVIDIA shares may be trading lower following soft guidance from Texas Instruments as both companies are in the semiconductor industry and may face similar headwinds. Texas Instruments’ guidance may signal upcoming challenges, including weaker demand or other potential challenges.

Other companies in the semiconductor field that are trading lower following the soft guidance from Texas Instruments, include Intel Corporation INTC and ASML Holding N.V. ASML.

For the fourth-quarter, Texas Instruments reported revenue of $4.01 billion, exceeding analysts estimate of $3.85 billion. The company also posted earnings per share of $1.30, beating the $1.17 estimate.

NVDA Price Action: At the time of writing, NVIDA stock is trading 2.19% lower at $144.01, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

