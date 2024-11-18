What's Going On With Dell Technologies Stock Monday?

Dell Technologies Inc DELL shares are trading higher Monday after the company announced boosts in its AI enterprises with Dell AI factory advancements and new AI infrastructure.

What Happened: Dell announced an expansion of its Dell Integrated Rack Scalable Systems (IRSS) program to include the Dell PowerEdge XE9685L and Dell PowerEdge XE7740 servers in the standard 19-inch Dell Integrated Rack 5000. The new liquid and air-cooled Dell PowerEdge XE servers deliver advanced compute at scale and simplify data access for AI.

Dell plans to support the upcoming Nvidia Corp NVDA GB200 Grace Blackwell NVL4 Superchip with a new Dell PowerEdge XE server designed for the Dell IR7000. CEO Michael Dell announced Sunday that the Nvidia GB200 NVL72 server racks are now shipping.

The 1st in the world @nvidia GB200 NVL72 server racks are now shipping. We are thrilled to deliver our liquid-cooled PowerEdge XE9712 to @CoreWeave. The AI rocket just got a massive boost! 🤖🚀🤝 pic.twitter.com/2QzlxbQE5f — Michael Dell (@MichaelDell) November 18, 2024

Dell also announced updates to the Dell Data Lakehouse to provide enterprises with modern architectures for managing and analyzing data for AI tasks. The Data Lakehouse updates are currently available.

Dell Validated Designs for AI PCs, services for data centers, design services for networking and implementation services for AI are also available now. The Dell PowerEdge XE9685L will be available in the first quarter, with the Dell PowerEdge XE7740 expected to follow in the second quarter.

“Getting AI up and running across a company can be a real challenge. We’re making it easier for our customers with new AI infrastructure, solutions and services that simplify AI deployments, paving the way for smarter, faster ways to work and a more adaptable future,” said Arthur Lewis, president, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies.

Dell is due to report third-quarter financial results after the market close on Nov. 26. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $2.04 per share and revenue of $24.65 billion, according to estimates from Benzinga Pro.

DELL Price Action: Dell shares were up 4.52% at $137.59 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

