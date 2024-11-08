What's Going On With XPeng Stock Friday?

XPeng Inc. XPEV shares are trading relatively flat on Friday after the company hosted its XPENG AI Day event.
According to Benzinga Pro, XPEV stock has lost over 11% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF HAIL.
On November 7, the company officially launched the XPENG P7+, the world’s first AI-defined vehicle, in China.
XPeng has also launched the Kunpeng Super Electric System, an advanced 800V high-voltage platform with “ultra-fast” charging and AI-powered optimization.
The system has a 430 km pure electric range and over 1,400 km combined range, with the ability to add 1 km of range per second during charging, per a press release.
XPeng said that the system includes an “ultra-quiet” range extender and a battery management system that extends lifespan by 30%.
These apart, XPeng also unveiled major advancements in autonomous driving, flying cars, and AI robotics. The company's Ultra model Robotaxi features L4-level autonomy, Turing chips, and 3,000T of processing power.
The XPeng AEROHT flying car is a modular design with simple controls, set for its first public flight in November and pre-orders in December.
Additionally, XPeng’s AI Robot Iron, a humanoid robot with over 60 joints, is already in use for internal operations like factories and stores.
Chairman He Xiaopeng highlighted XPeng’s commitment to AI innovation as a key factor in driving future mobility.
Price Action: XPEV shares are trading lower by 0.11 to $14.21 at last check Friday.
Photo by Koshiro K on Shutterstock
