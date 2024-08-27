American Woodmark Reports Downbeat Results, Joins Snowflake And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were slightly lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 0.1% on Tuesday.
Shares of American Woodmark Corporation AMWD fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after reporting downbeat quarterly results.
American Woodmark reported quarterly earnings of $1.89 per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.40 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $459.128 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $476.596 million.
American Woodmark shares dipped 6.4% to $93.48 in pre-market trading.
Here are some big stocks recording losses in today's pre-market trading session.
- CAVA Group, Inc. CAVA fell 7.2% to $116.70 in pre-market trading after gaining over 3% on Monday.
- Gaotu Techedu Inc. GOTU shares fell 6.4% to $3.82 in pre-market trading following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Hims & Hers Health, Inc. HIMS shares declined 5.3% to $15.20 in pre-market trading after falling 4% on Monday.
- Canopy Growth Corporation CGC shares fell 5.2% to $5.85 in pre-market trading.
- Paramount Global PARA shares fell 5.1% to $10.75 in pre-market trading. This downturn comes on the heels of the end of its "Go Shop" period late Monday.
- UTime Limited WTO shares dipped 2.4% to $2.05 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Monday.
