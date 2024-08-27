American Woodmark Reports Downbeat Results, Joins Snowflake And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were slightly lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 0.1% on Tuesday.

Shares of American Woodmark Corporation AMWD fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after reporting downbeat quarterly results.

American Woodmark reported quarterly earnings of $1.89 per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.40 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $459.128 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $476.596 million.

American Woodmark shares dipped 6.4% to $93.48 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today's pre-market trading session.

CAVA Group, Inc . CAVA fell 7.2% to $116.70 in pre-market trading after gaining over 3% on Monday.

