12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Akso Health Group AHG stock increased by 23.4% to $1.32 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.1 million.

Assure Hldgs IONM shares increased by 14.33% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 million.

Alterity Therapeutics ATHE shares increased by 11.05% to $2.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million.

Avid Bioservices CDMO shares increased by 7.31% to $6.75. The company's market cap stands at $426.8 million.

Synaptogenix SNPX stock increased by 7.27% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.

Eyenovia EYEN shares moved upwards by 6.93% to $1.85. The company's market cap stands at $81.6 million.

Losers

Atreca BCEL stock declined by 16.9% to $0.3 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million.

Lucy Scientific Discovery LSDI shares fell 14.78% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.

Avinger AVGR shares decreased by 11.65% to $2.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.

Alaunos Therapeutics TCRT shares decreased by 7.24% to $0.15. The company's market cap stands at $36.0 million.

Atara Biotherapeutics ATRA shares fell 6.77% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.3 million.

Motus GI Hldgs MOTS stock fell 5.94% to $1.11. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 million.

