12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Recruiter.Com Group RCRT shares increased by 10.8% to $2.16 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.

Pixie Dust Technologies PXDT stock moved upwards by 9.79% to $7.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.0 million.

Smart Powerr CREG shares rose 8.98% to $1.94. The company's market cap stands at $15.4 million.

Nuburu BURU stock increased by 8.57% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.

ESGL Holdings ESGL stock moved upwards by 7.63% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.

Erayak Power Solution Gr RAYA stock increased by 7.31% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.

Losers

Nocera NCRA stock declined by 16.6% to $0.9 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million.

Ault Alliance AULT stock declined by 13.77% to $0.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.

VCI Global VCIG shares decreased by 12.77% to $1.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.7 million.

Aeries Technology AERT shares decreased by 8.93% to $2.55. The company's market cap stands at $39.8 million.

Safe & Green Holdings SGBX shares declined by 7.48% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.

Roma Green Finance ROMA shares fell 5.71% to $3.8. The company's market cap stands at $39.6 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.