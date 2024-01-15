12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Atomera ATOM stock moved upwards by 9.0% to $7.26 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $187.3 million.

Movella Holdings MVLA stock moved upwards by 7.75% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.9 million.

SMX (Security Matters) SMX stock rose 7.36% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 million.

Sonim Technologies SONM stock increased by 6.04% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $34.0 million.

Argo Blockchain ARBK shares increased by 5.39% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.0 million.

Prairie Operating PROP stock rose 5.26% to $8.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.8 million.

Amplitude AMPL shares fell 7.3% to $11.76 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.

WaveDancer WAVD shares declined by 6.86% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.

CalAmp CAMP stock fell 5.47% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Signing Day Sports SGN stock declined by 5.09% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 million.

Powerbridge Technologies PBTS stock fell 5.0% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.

Nvni Group NVNI shares fell 4.32% to $2.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.6 million.

