12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Snap One Holdings SNPO stock increased by 39.2% to $12.0 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $918.3 million.

Volcon VLCN shares rose 37.27% to $0.14. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 million.

Flexsteel Industries FLXS stock increased by 18.42% to $21.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.0 million.

MGO Global MGOL shares moved upwards by 6.51% to $0.93. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.

Sonder Holdings SOND shares rose 6.42% to $2.98. The company's market cap stands at $32.9 million.

Barnes & Noble Education BNED shares increased by 5.71% to $1.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.9 million.

Losers

Genius Gr GNS shares fell 47.1% to $0.27 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.0 million.

E-Home Household Service EJH stock declined by 18.09% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.

BT Brands BTBD stock fell 6.49% to $2.45. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 million.

Tarena International TCTM shares declined by 6.16% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 million.

Vision Marine VMAR shares decreased by 4.99% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.

1stdibs.com DIBS shares fell 4.93% to $4.44. The company's market cap stands at $177.5 million.

