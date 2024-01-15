12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Jin Medical International ZJYL shares moved upwards by 19.2% to $93.0 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $720.7 million.

Akso Health Group AHG stock moved upwards by 17.97% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.0 million.

CytoMed Therapeutics GDTC stock increased by 14.78% to $4.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.3 million.

Regional Health Props RHE stock rose 12.56% to $2.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.

Ocean Biomedical OCEA stock increased by 12.4% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.9 million.

cbdMD YCBD stock moved upwards by 11.2% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.

Losers

MAIA Biotechnology MAIA shares declined by 19.1% to $1.14 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.3 million.

NewAmsterdam Pharma NAMS stock fell 18.18% to $14.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

Evoke Pharma EVOK shares fell 10.6% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.

Grifols GRFS shares fell 8.92% to $7.25. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 billion.

180 Life Sciences ATNF shares declined by 8.48% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million.

Ensysce Biosciences ENSC shares fell 7.81% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million.

