12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Nuvve Holding NVVE stock increased by 30.9% to $0.13 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.

stock increased by 30.9% to $0.13 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million. Applied UV AUVI shares moved upwards by 25.43% to $2.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.

shares moved upwards by 25.43% to $2.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million. Aeries Technology AERT stock rose 19.92% to $3.01. The company's market cap stands at $47.0 million.

stock rose 19.92% to $3.01. The company's market cap stands at $47.0 million. Roma Green Finance ROMA shares increased by 18.56% to $4.79. The company's market cap stands at $49.9 million.

shares increased by 18.56% to $4.79. The company's market cap stands at $49.9 million. TPI Composites TPIC stock moved upwards by 10.09% to $3.6. The company's market cap stands at $167.2 million.

stock moved upwards by 10.09% to $3.6. The company's market cap stands at $167.2 million. Applied UV AUVIP shares increased by 9.09% to $2.88.

Losers

Momentus MNTS stock decreased by 39.2% to $0.76 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million.

stock decreased by 39.2% to $0.76 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million. VCI Global VCIG stock declined by 36.3% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.7 million.

stock declined by 36.3% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.7 million. iSun ISUN shares declined by 8.57% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million.

shares declined by 8.57% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million. KULR Tech Gr KULR stock fell 7.11% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $22.5 million.

stock fell 7.11% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $22.5 million. Bitcoin Depot BTM shares decreased by 5.69% to $2.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.9 million.

shares decreased by 5.69% to $2.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.9 million. Sentage Hldgs SNTG shares fell 5.49% to $3.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.