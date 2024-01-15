12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 15, 2024 8:05 AM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • Inpixon INPX stock rose 56.1% to $0.07 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.
  • SMX (Security Matters) SMX shares moved upwards by 33.61% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million.
  • UTime WTO shares moved upwards by 19.04% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.
  • Pixelworks PXLW shares rose 18.84% to $1.64. The company's market cap stands at $93.6 million.
  • Actelis Networks ASNS shares moved upwards by 12.6% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.
  • BTC Digital BTCT stock increased by 9.64% to $6.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million.

Losers

  • SEALSQ LAES stock declined by 27.1% to $2.31 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $20.8 million.
  • Alpine 4 Holdings ALPP stock fell 8.77% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $17.9 million.
  • BIO-key Intl BKYI shares fell 7.25% to $1.92. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million.
  • SAI.TECH Global SAI shares declined by 6.62% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.9 million.
  • Agora API shares decreased by 6.55% to $2.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $242.2 million.
  • Cipher Mining CIFR shares fell 5.7% to $3.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $850.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

