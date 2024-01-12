12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Kandi Technologies Gr KNDI shares moved upwards by 6.8% to $3.0 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $262.5 million.

Visionary Education Tech GV shares moved upwards by 5.0% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million.

Purple Innovation PRPL shares rose 4.99% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.7 million.

ContextLogic WISH stock increased by 4.84% to $4.44. The company's market cap stands at $106.5 million.

Connexa Sports Techs CNXA shares rose 4.56% to $0.23.

Golden Heaven Group Hldgs GDHG shares increased by 4.48% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.2 million.

Losers

Flexsteel Industries FLXS stock decreased by 5.0% to $22.12 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $115.0 million.

Nova Lifestyle NVFY shares fell 3.39% to $3.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.

Barnes & Noble Education BNED stock fell 3.39% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.5 million.

Bowlero BOWL stock declined by 3.12% to $11.51. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.

Jeffs Brands JFBR shares declined by 2.55% to $3.45. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.

