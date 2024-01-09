12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Zoomcar Holdings ZCAR shares rose 11.9% to $7.15 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $306.5 million.

C3is CISS stock rose 9.26% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.

Smart Powerr CREG shares rose 8.11% to $1.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.

Vast Renewables VSTE stock increased by 5.01% to $3.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.5 million.

JanOne JAN shares rose 4.99% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million.

Astronics ATRO shares moved upwards by 3.78% to $16.18. The company's market cap stands at $549.1 million.

Losers

Park Aerospace PKE stock fell 6.0% to $13.25 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $268.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

View VIEW shares declined by 4.92% to $2.13. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million.

Applied UV AUVI shares declined by 4.55% to $2.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.

Swvl Hldgs SWVL shares decreased by 4.29% to $3.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.8 million.

Ault Alliance AULT stock fell 2.78% to $0.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million.

Nauticus Robotics KITT stock decreased by 2.46% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $14.2 million.

