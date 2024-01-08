12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Loading...
Gainers
- Nuvve Holding NVVE stock increased by 9.0% to $0.12 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.
- Sentage Hldgs SNTG shares rose 6.1% to $2.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.
- Greenwave Tech Solns GWAV stock increased by 6.07% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million.
- Safe & Green Holdings SGBX stock moved upwards by 5.76% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million.
- Vertical Aerospace EVTL stock increased by 4.7% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $141.3 million.
- Hyzon Motors HYZN shares increased by 4.49% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $193.5 million.
Losers
- Multi Ways Holdings MWG stock decreased by 5.0% to $0.25 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million.
- AERWINS Technologies AWIN shares decreased by 3.85% to $0.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million.
- Intuitive Machines LUNR shares declined by 3.5% to $2.21. The company's market cap stands at $46.4 million.
- Shengfeng Development SFWL stock fell 3.26% to $2.38. The company's market cap stands at $196.1 million.
- iPower IPW shares fell 2.77% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.8 million.
- Mesa Air Gr MESA shares fell 2.76% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.4 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
