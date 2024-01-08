12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

WISeKey Intl Holding WKEY stock moved upwards by 5.2% to $2.22 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million.

stock moved upwards by 5.2% to $2.22 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million. Sobr Safe SOBR shares rose 4.34% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million.

shares rose 4.34% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million. Remark Hldgs MARK shares moved upwards by 4.14% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million.

shares moved upwards by 4.14% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million. WM Tech MAPS stock rose 3.1% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $85.4 million.

stock rose 3.1% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $85.4 million. Airspan Networks Hldgs MIMO stock moved upwards by 2.77% to $0.09. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.

stock moved upwards by 2.77% to $0.09. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million. SMX (Security Matters) SMX shares moved upwards by 2.48% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million.

Losers

OMNIQ OMQS stock decreased by 11.8% to $0.55 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.

stock decreased by 11.8% to $0.55 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million. Microchip Technology MCHP stock fell 5.83% to $80.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.6 billion.

stock fell 5.83% to $80.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.6 billion. Spectaire Holdings SPEC stock fell 5.58% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $33.7 million.

stock fell 5.58% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $33.7 million. CommScope Hldg Co COMM shares declined by 4.45% to $2.58. The company's market cap stands at $547.1 million.

shares declined by 4.45% to $2.58. The company's market cap stands at $547.1 million. MMTEC MTC stock decreased by 3.89% to $1.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $394.3 million.

stock decreased by 3.89% to $1.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $394.3 million. CXApp CXAI stock declined by 3.37% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.