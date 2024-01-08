12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Spectaire Holdings SPEC stock rose 77.4% to $2.98 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $45.7 million.

Losers

ARB IOT Group ARBB shares fell 6.8% to $1.36 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $35.9 million.

shares declined by 4.84% to $9.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.9 million. T Stamp IDAI shares declined by 4.8% to $1.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.

