12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

January 8, 2024 8:05 AM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • Spectaire Holdings SPEC stock rose 77.4% to $2.98 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $45.7 million.
  • ReAlpha Tech Corp AIRE shares rose 11.24% to $1.78. The company's market cap stands at $78.5 million.
  • Inseego INSG stock moved upwards by 7.72% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.6 million.
  • Sobr Safe SOBR stock moved upwards by 7.62% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.
  • Meta Materials MMAT stock increased by 7.14% to $0.07. The company's market cap stands at $38.1 million.
  • D-Wave Quantum QBTS shares increased by 6.86% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.3 million.

Losers

  • ARB IOT Group ARBB shares fell 6.8% to $1.36 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $35.9 million.
  • XIAO-I AIXI stock declined by 6.74% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.6 million.
  • Minim MINM stock declined by 6.5% to $3.6. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million.
  • Mobix Labs MOBX shares declined by 6.04% to $3.74. The company's market cap stands at $107.0 million.
  • Alarum Technologies ALAR shares declined by 4.84% to $9.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.9 million.
  • T Stamp IDAI shares declined by 4.8% to $1.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.

