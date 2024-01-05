11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Li-Cycle Holdings LICY shares moved upwards by 5.0% to $0.58 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $102.9 million.

shares moved upwards by 5.0% to $0.58 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $102.9 million. Hyzon Motors HYZN shares increased by 4.92% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $194.2 million.

shares increased by 4.92% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $194.2 million. Broadwind BWEN shares increased by 4.76% to $2.64. The company's market cap stands at $56.5 million.

shares increased by 4.76% to $2.64. The company's market cap stands at $56.5 million. FREYR Battery FREY stock moved upwards by 4.06% to $1.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $250.0 million.

stock moved upwards by 4.06% to $1.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $250.0 million. TuSimple Hldgs TSP shares moved upwards by 3.33% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $178.1 million.

shares moved upwards by 3.33% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $178.1 million. Intuitive Machines LUNR shares rose 3.04% to $2.37. The company's market cap stands at $49.8 million.

Losers

Lichen China LICN stock fell 3.2% to $1.82 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.2 million.

stock fell 3.2% to $1.82 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.2 million. Safe & Green Holdings SGBX stock declined by 2.72% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.

stock declined by 2.72% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million. Nxu NXU stock declined by 2.58% to $1.89. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.

stock declined by 2.58% to $1.89. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million. Richtech Robotics RR stock fell 2.47% to $6.32. The company's market cap stands at $406.4 million.

stock fell 2.47% to $6.32. The company's market cap stands at $406.4 million. NuScale Power SMR stock fell 2.24% to $2.56. The company's market cap stands at $196.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.