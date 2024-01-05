11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 5, 2024 4:31 PM | 1 min read
Loading...
Loading...

Gainers

  • Li-Cycle Holdings LICY shares moved upwards by 5.0% to $0.58 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $102.9 million.
  • Hyzon Motors HYZN shares increased by 4.92% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $194.2 million.
  • Broadwind BWEN shares increased by 4.76% to $2.64. The company's market cap stands at $56.5 million.
  • FREYR Battery FREY stock moved upwards by 4.06% to $1.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $250.0 million.
  • TuSimple Hldgs TSP shares moved upwards by 3.33% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $178.1 million.
  • Intuitive Machines LUNR shares rose 3.04% to $2.37. The company's market cap stands at $49.8 million.

Losers

  • Lichen China LICN stock fell 3.2% to $1.82 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.2 million.
  • Safe & Green Holdings SGBX stock declined by 2.72% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.
  • Nxu NXU stock declined by 2.58% to $1.89. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.
  • Richtech Robotics RR stock fell 2.47% to $6.32. The company's market cap stands at $406.4 million.
  • NuScale Power SMR stock fell 2.24% to $2.56. The company's market cap stands at $196.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Loading...
Loading...

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: MoversBZI-TFM