12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Heart Test Laboratories HSCS stock moved upwards by 41.6% to $0.23 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.8 million.

Losers

Sharps Technology STSS stock fell 13.4% to $0.39 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.

stock declined by 5.38% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $42.6 million. Synaptogenix SNPX shares declined by 5.19% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million.

