12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Dermata Therapeutics DRMA stock increased by 113.1% to $1.3 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.

Losers

Applied Therapeutics APLT stock declined by 36.9% to $2.39 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $184.5 million.

stock decreased by 6.99% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.4 million. Allogene Therapeutics ALLO stock decreased by 6.49% to $3.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $533.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.