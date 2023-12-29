12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Loading...
Gainers
- Signing Day Sports SGN shares moved upwards by 6.2% to $1.2 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.8 million.
- Universal Security UUU shares moved upwards by 5.42% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.
- CISO Global CISO stock moved upwards by 3.34% to $0.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.9 million.
- Quantum Computing QUBT stock increased by 2.94% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $70.5 million.
- Mawson Infra Gr MIGI stock rose 2.81% to $3.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.7 million.
- Sonim Technologies SONM shares increased by 2.78% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.5 million.
Losers
- ARB IOT Group ARBB shares declined by 9.7% to $2.34 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $61.8 million.
- Infobird Co IFBD stock fell 8.4% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.
- WISeKey Intl Holding WKEY stock fell 4.5% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $15.8 million.
- ReAlpha Tech Corp AIRE stock declined by 4.03% to $1.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.2 million.
- Rackspace Tech RXT stock decreased by 4.01% to $1.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $415.5 million.
- Saverone 2014 SVRE stock declined by 3.74% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
