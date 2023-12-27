12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

First Wave BioPharma FWBI stock rose 119.2% to $8.09 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.

Losers

Iovance Biotherapeutics IOVA stock fell 26.3% to $6.55 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.

shares fell 8.55% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million. Onconetix ONCO shares fell 8.43% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.

