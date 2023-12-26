12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 26, 2023 4:31 PM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • Coherus BioSciences CHRS stock rose 26.6% to $2.76 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $307.3 million.
  • YS Biopharma Co YS stock increased by 10.62% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.3 million.
  • NeuroOne Medical Tech NMTC shares rose 9.62% to $1.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.4 million.
  • Lucy Scientific Discovery LSDI shares rose 6.58% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million.
  • Personalis PSNL stock rose 6.01% to $1.85. The company's market cap stands at $90.7 million.
  • Avalo Therapeutics AVTX shares increased by 5.79% to $0.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.

Losers

  • Oncternal Therapeutics ONCT stock declined by 13.7% to $0.51 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $30.0 million.
  • Synaptogenix SNPX shares decreased by 8.75% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
  • 60 Degrees SXTP stock decreased by 8.23% to $1.06. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million.
  • Bright Green BGXX shares declined by 5.81% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.9 million.
  • 180 Life Sciences ATNF stock decreased by 5.57% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 million.
  • SINTX Techs SINT stock fell 5.5% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

