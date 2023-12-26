12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Coherus BioSciences CHRS stock rose 26.6% to $2.76 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $307.3 million.

stock rose 26.6% to $2.76 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $307.3 million. YS Biopharma Co YS stock increased by 10.62% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.3 million.

stock increased by 10.62% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.3 million. NeuroOne Medical Tech NMTC shares rose 9.62% to $1.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.4 million.

shares rose 9.62% to $1.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.4 million. Lucy Scientific Discovery LSDI shares rose 6.58% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million.

shares rose 6.58% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million. Personalis PSNL stock rose 6.01% to $1.85. The company's market cap stands at $90.7 million.

stock rose 6.01% to $1.85. The company's market cap stands at $90.7 million. Avalo Therapeutics AVTX shares increased by 5.79% to $0.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.

Losers

Oncternal Therapeutics ONCT stock declined by 13.7% to $0.51 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $30.0 million.

stock declined by 13.7% to $0.51 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $30.0 million. Synaptogenix SNPX shares decreased by 8.75% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.

shares decreased by 8.75% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million. 60 Degrees SXTP stock decreased by 8.23% to $1.06. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million.

stock decreased by 8.23% to $1.06. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million. Bright Green BGXX shares declined by 5.81% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.9 million.

shares declined by 5.81% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.9 million. 180 Life Sciences ATNF stock decreased by 5.57% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 million.

stock decreased by 5.57% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 million. SINTX Techs SINT stock fell 5.5% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.