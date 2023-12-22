12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Asset Entities ASST stock moved upwards by 28.5% to $0.85 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 million.

Collective Audience CAUD shares increased by 9.16% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $17.2 million.

Abits Group ABTS shares moved upwards by 8.42% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.6 million.

Surgepays SURG shares increased by 7.73% to $5.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.2 million.

Lions Gate Enter LGF shares rose 7.43% to $11.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.

shares rose 7.43% to $11.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. Lions Gate Enter LGF shares moved upwards by 6.88% to $11.95. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.

Losers

NetEase NTES stock fell 21.2% to $82.29 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $53.0 billion.

Kore Group Holdings KORE stock declined by 15.22% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.2 million.

HUYA HUYA shares declined by 10.75% to $3.24. The company's market cap stands at $770.8 million.

Bilibili BILI stock fell 10.72% to $10.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion.

Treasure Global TGL stock declined by 6.69% to $0.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million.

Tencent Music Enter Gr TME stock fell 6.33% to $8.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.2 billion.

