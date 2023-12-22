12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Loading...
Gainers
- Karuna Therapeutics KRTX stock moved upwards by 47.9% to $318.17 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 billion.
- Senti Biosciences SNTI stock moved upwards by 29.29% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.2 million.
- SenesTech SNES stock increased by 23.89% to $0.94.
- Galecto GLTO shares increased by 19.81% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.1 million.
- TC BioPharm (Holdings) TCBP stock increased by 15.99% to $2.9. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 million.
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals RVPH shares moved upwards by 14.28% to $4.4. The company's market cap stands at $122.8 million.
Losers
- AlloVir ALVR shares declined by 57.5% to $0.99 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.9 million.
- 60 Degrees SXTP stock decreased by 14.11% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.
- Nanobiotix NBTX stock declined by 12.77% to $6.7. The company's market cap stands at $315.6 million.
- DMK Pharmaceuticals DMK shares decreased by 12.4% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.
- Oncternal Therapeutics ONCT stock decreased by 11.52% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $33.3 million.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO shares fell 10.76% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
