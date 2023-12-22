12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Karuna Therapeutics KRTX stock moved upwards by 47.9% to $318.17 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 billion.

stock moved upwards by 47.9% to $318.17 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 billion. Senti Biosciences SNTI stock moved upwards by 29.29% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.2 million.

stock moved upwards by 29.29% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.2 million. SenesTech SNES stock increased by 23.89% to $0.94.

stock increased by 23.89% to $0.94. Galecto GLTO shares increased by 19.81% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.1 million.

shares increased by 19.81% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.1 million. TC BioPharm (Holdings) TCBP stock increased by 15.99% to $2.9. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 million.

stock increased by 15.99% to $2.9. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 million. Reviva Pharmaceuticals RVPH shares moved upwards by 14.28% to $4.4. The company's market cap stands at $122.8 million.

Losers

AlloVir ALVR shares declined by 57.5% to $0.99 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.9 million.

shares declined by 57.5% to $0.99 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.9 million. 60 Degrees SXTP stock decreased by 14.11% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.

stock decreased by 14.11% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million. Nanobiotix NBTX stock declined by 12.77% to $6.7. The company's market cap stands at $315.6 million.

stock declined by 12.77% to $6.7. The company's market cap stands at $315.6 million. DMK Pharmaceuticals DMK shares decreased by 12.4% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.

shares decreased by 12.4% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million. Oncternal Therapeutics ONCT stock decreased by 11.52% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $33.3 million.

stock decreased by 11.52% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $33.3 million. ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO shares fell 10.76% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.